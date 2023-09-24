  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Level Crossing Gates Replaced and Looking Fabulous at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 24th September 2023 21:04

The rotten crossing gates at the station have been replaced and are looking superb. 

Fundraising by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group continues with a Wirral Way 50th Anniversary event, with performers Western Approaches, Simon Le Barber, and the Mersey Morris Men providing jubilant musical entertainment. Happening on Sunday, 1 October, entertainment will begin from 11 am.

Chris Hampshire, Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group, has provided all the details for the anniversary event (see details on the poster below), and he has also shared the good news that all of the rotten crossing gates at the station have been replaced and are looking superb.

One of the new gates.One of the new gates.

Chris, said: "I am delighted to advise that all 4 rotten and broken level crossing gates at Hadlow Road Station have been replaced with new hardwood gates in the original design...

"This has only been possible with the help, support and prioritisation of Jardine's Joinery at Hooton who pulled out all the stops to get these new level crossing gates manufactured and erected ready for the Wirral Way 50th anniversary event.

"The funding of these new level crossing gates has only been possible through FHRS volunteers running a pop-up café every 2 weeks and our loyal customer base.

"The funds generated from these pop-up cafes allowed Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group to invest over £5,000 on these new level crossing gates with Cheshire West & Chester Council kindly part-funding these gates."

One of the rotten gates, being dismantled.One of the rotten gates, being dismantled. Hadlow Road Station Anniversary event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies