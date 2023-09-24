Level Crossing Gates Replaced and Looking Fabulous at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 24th September 2023 21:04

The rotten crossing gates at the station have been replaced and are looking superb.

Fundraising by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group continues with a Wirral Way 50th Anniversary event, with performers Western Approaches, Simon Le Barber, and the Mersey Morris Men providing jubilant musical entertainment. Happening on Sunday, 1 October, entertainment will begin from 11 am.

Chris Hampshire, Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group, has provided all the details for the anniversary event (see details on the poster below), and he has also shared the good news that all of the rotten crossing gates at the station have been replaced and are looking superb.

One of the new gates.

Chris, said: "I am delighted to advise that all 4 rotten and broken level crossing gates at Hadlow Road Station have been replaced with new hardwood gates in the original design...

"This has only been possible with the help, support and prioritisation of Jardine's Joinery at Hooton who pulled out all the stops to get these new level crossing gates manufactured and erected ready for the Wirral Way 50th anniversary event.

"The funding of these new level crossing gates has only been possible through FHRS volunteers running a pop-up café every 2 weeks and our loyal customer base.

"The funds generated from these pop-up cafes allowed Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group to invest over £5,000 on these new level crossing gates with Cheshire West & Chester Council kindly part-funding these gates."

One of the rotten gates, being dismantled.

