Let Neston Local Authors Help You to Live Out Your Writing Dreams

Published: 25th September 2023 15:52

How to Write and How to Get Published: two fantastic workshops being delivered by seasoned authors Tabitha Lasley and Caroline Corcoran.

On Saturday, 18 November, as part of Chester Literature Festival 2023, join Tabitha Lasley and Caroline Corcoran, both authors local to the Neston area, at Storyhouse, Chester.

Both HarperCollins authors know a few things about writing - between them their books have been translated into multiple foreign languages and sold across the world. They have been nominated for awards, and appeared on bestseller lists. They write fiction and non-fiction.

How to Write Your Book - 10 am



Now - whether you have a germ of an idea or an almost-there manuscript - they want to help you write your book in this intimate and practical workshop. With experience of both fiction and non-fiction, Tabitha and Caroline will help to get you writing confidently and with structure and purpose, whatever genre you're aiming for.

The workshop will provide you with practical methods, tips, tricks and ideas to get your words onto the page in a format that will make agents and editors take notice. The session will end with a Q&A so that we can tailor advice to what you need and the stage you are at.

What Happened on Floor 34? written by Caroline Corcoran.

How to Get Published - 1 pm



So you've finally finished your manuscript. Now what? Getting a book deal can feel like an opaque, intimidating process, but it doesn't have to be. This workshop will demystify the industry and help you get your work in front of the right people. From perfecting your submission and crafting a compelling synopsis, to approaching an agent and choosing the right publisher, we can offer practical guidance and tried and tested strategies for negotiating this next phase of your career.

We'll take in publishing trends, popular myths, reframing rejection and decoding the language of deals. We'll also include a Q&A so we can tailor our advice to suit your needs, whatever stage you're at. This workshop is aimed at both non-fiction and fiction writers.

FEEDBACK ON MANUSCRIPTS: We will also be offering a reading service follow-on to the workshop, where we will look at your work so far and give feedback. More information on that to follow on the day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

People are welcome to come to one or both workshops, depending on where they are up to with their writing.

Book your place by clickiing through on the image above, to the Storyhouse website. Book both workshops and save £5.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of the workshops and the opportunity to help other writers, Caroline, said: "These workshops are something we have been brainstorming for a while, and the brilliant Chester Literature Festival is the perfect home for them.

"Tabitha and I both moved back to the north west after being in London, and both of us are passionate about seeing more literary events and more connection to the publishing world happening outside of the South East.

"We want people to know that it is 100% possible to write that book you've always dreamt of writing, and that when you've done that part, it's also 100% possible for you to get it published and on shelves!

"We've deliberately kept these workshops small so we can answer people's specific questions and give tangible, practical, one-to-one advice and we will also be offering a service where - if you have a finished manuscript - we will take a look at it and give feedback. Tabitha and I are very different writers with different experiences so between us we have a wealth and breadth of knowledge and advice about writing and the publishing industry to pass on.

"Storyhouse is such a magical place to me, I think what they do for the area is incredible and I've sat in the audience at so many different events there. I can't wait to be a part of things on the other side now too, and to get people living out their writing dreams!"

