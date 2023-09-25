Marking the 50th Anniversary of the Beautiful Wirral Way

Marking fifty years of the popular, multi-use Wirral Way path.

Officially opening in 1973, and used recreationally even earlier than that date, the Wirral Country Park Wirral Way path remains as popular as ever fifty years on.

The twelve-mile length of the former Hooton to West Kirby railway line is a multi-use path, used by walkers, runners, horse riders, dogs and their dog-parents, seven days a week.

Credit: Brenda Marple

Marsh Birds and New Short-eared Owl Sculpture, Parkgate

From 1 pm on Sunday, 1 October, there will be a family fun event at the Old Baths, Parkgate, organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council, joining forces with the RSPB.

They will have lots of activities for all the family, including the unveiling of a majestic, willow-weaved sculpture of a Short-eared owl, after that won the vote to become the favourite marsh bird.

Try your hand at willow weaving at a masterclass, or create your own owl face mask at an art class.

Take the opportunity to chat to representatives of the RSPB about fascinating marsh birds, and snuggle into a story telling tent to hear captivating stories about birds and their fascinating lives.

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: "The marshes are an important part of our landscape and we are privileged to have it on our doorstep where we can enjoy its beauty and wildlife everyday.

"The 50th anniversary of this wonderful asset is something to celebrate so I would like to encourage everyone to come down to the Old Baths and join in the fun on Sunday, 1 October from 1pm.

"There will be lots to do and see. Full tide coincides with the event, which means the marsh birds will be very active.

"I do hope to see you there."

Christian Aid Sponsored Walk, Parkgate to Thurstaton

The great Neston tradition of an annual sponsored walk along the Wirral Way will continue, on Friday, 30 September, when residents from local churches come together to raise money for Christian Aid.

Leaving from the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road, after registration at 9 am, head along the Wirral Way to Heswall and Thurstaston, and back to Neston, with refreshments halfway and on the finish line. Take part in the 2023 event, it is free for all, with the hope that some sponsorship money may be raised, and/or donations made. The route is suitable for anyone who can walk about five miles and a shorter, flat route of two miles is an alternative suitable for wheels. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult and dogs are also welcome.

To find out more, contact Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920, or by email to: lynnevneston@gmail.com.

Junior Parkrun, Parkgate

The parkrun is a free, fun and friendly 2k event for juniors aged between 4 to 14. The anniversary run will happen on Sunday, 1 October, starting at 9 am. It is free to take part, but all runners must register in advance, by visiting: parkrun.org.uk/register/

The starting line is Wirral Way/Park Fields, Station Road, Parkgate. To find out more, visit the website: thewirralway-juniors, or email thewirralwayjuniors@parkrun.com.

Friends of the Wirral Way, Neston

Regarding the upcoming anniversary, Neston Town Council, say: "CELEBRATE THE WIRRAL WAY AT 50 BY GETTING OUT AND ENJOYING THE COUNTRYSIDE ON YOUR DOORSTEP ....".

On their website, the council, asks: "Would you like to enjoy this beautiful space while learning new skills, meeting new friends and helping to make the Wirral Way even better for people and wildlife? Then why not become a Neston Friend of the Wirral Way? To find out more, contact council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk"

Hadlow Road Station, Willaston

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are celebrating by organising two special events, which we have featured on our website and Calendar. The Ticket Office Open Day is happening on Saturday, 30 September from 10 am to 4 pm. And also a 50th anniversary-dedicated Pop-up Caf€ on Sunday, 1st October from 10 am to 1 pm.

