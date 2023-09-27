Help Shape Plans for CH64 and Our Borough

Published: 27th September 2023 17:11

Share what you like most about Neston and play your part in sharing priorities.

There is a lot to like about Neston and surrounding areas and Cheshire West and Chester Council want to know your thoughts. There's still time to Join the Conversation and help shape plans across the borough.

People in West Cheshire, come together and share the things that you like most about this community, as part of CWAC's Join the Conversation engagement, which will help shape a new plan for the borough.

Access to nature and green spaces, living in a safe and peaceful place and having a sense of community and friendly neighbourhoods, are three of the things highlighted as what people like most about where they live. Having easy access to local amenities and places to come together, such as schools, libraries, community centres and local clubs and organisations, also features strongly in the engagement responses so far.

Capturing these themes is important to the creation of the new Borough Plan, which will bring local people and local organisations together around shared priorities, so everyone can play their part.

The engagement activity also asks what people feel would improve life in their community and west Cheshire. So far, the strongest themes coming through are reducing car use through active travel and public transport, as well as keeping roads, pavements and pathways well maintained. Regenerating and investing in our towns also features, as does more people being involved in their communities and taking pride in their local area.

Leader of the Council, and Member for Little Neston, Councillor Louise Gittins, encouraged residents, businesses and services to continue to take part and said: "This is an important conversation about the future of our communities.

"We know there are major challenges to address. Many residents find themselves under strain. Our brilliant businesses have been challenged. Our vital local services are under pressure, and public finances are very tight. But we remain hopeful that, by working together, we can tackle these challenges and grasp opportunities.

"We need to build on the strengths, hopes and aspirations of our incredible communities. That's how real change happens. So, I am asking for your views to start the conversation.

"We will listen, and we will take your views seriously. Thank you in advance for your contribution."

People can go online to share their ideas, highlight the things they are most proud of in their community, read what others have already said and see what the data says about west Cheshire. People will also be able to forward their ideas directly to us either online or through various other methods.

Responses and contributions will be used to develop a draft Borough Plan, which people will be able to comment on later in the year, before being taken for approval to a meeting of the full Council in February. As the conversation progresses, paper copies of the Council's proposals will be available in libraries throughout the borough. Alternative formats will be available upon request.

There are a number of ways you can get involved and have your say.

Share your views on the strengths, challenges and opportunities you see in your community and across west Cheshire:

Email: jointheconversation@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Write: Join the Conversation, Insight and Intelligence, Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Portal, Wellington Rd, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BA.

Phone: 0300 123 8123 quoting Join the Conversation.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.