What Does the Future of Council Housing Look Like in Neston?

Published: 28th September 2023 21:20

Share your views on Inclusive Economy and the new draft Council Housing Asset Management Strategy.

The strategy, which sets out how Council housing in the borough will be maintained and improved, is now open for consultation. Take a look on the cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk website to find out more and share your opinion.

The Council owns 5,500 homes in the borough, several of which are in Neston. These homes are managed and maintained by the Council's housing partner, ForHousing.

The Council aims to provide affordable homes of the right type and quality to meet the housing needs of those who are unable to meet their own needs in the housing market now and in the future. The Council works in partnership to support tenants to prosper and improve their wellbeing and ensure neighbourhoods and communities are sustainable, safe and pleasant.

The draft strategy details how the Council, working with ForHousing, will continue to make sure that existing housing meets building, gas, electrical and fire safety standards. It also proposes refurbishments, measures to tackle climate change, and an overview of the Council's plan to continue to build new housing to meet the needs of residents.

Credit: ForHousing website 28.9.23

The strategy is part of the Council's commitment to creating a long-term plan to retrofit housing to help tackle the climate emergency and reduce fuel poverty. This is one of the 12 action points identified as part of CWAC's vision for an Inclusive Economy. The Inclusive Economy aims to make Cheshire West a greener, fairer and stronger place to live, work and play.

You can find out more about the Inclusive Economy on the CWAC website.

Councillor Christine Warner, Cabinet Member for Homes, Planning and Safer Communities, said: "The Council Housing Asset Management Strategy is really important as we set out our plan for the future of Council housing in the borough.

"The strategy aims to ensure homes are fit for purpose, safe to live in, meet needs of residents, contribute to social and environmental wellbeing, reduce carbon emissions, and meet financial demands. I encourage residents to have their say on the strategy to make their voice heard and help shape our plans."

You can share your views on the draft Council Housing Asset Management Strategy in the following ways:

Online survey - links above.

You can also request a paper version by calling Housing Strategy on 0151 356 6410 and quoting ‘Council Housing Asset Management Strategy Consultation'.

Email your views to: housingstrategy@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.



Telephone: 0151 356 6410 and quote: ‘Council Housing Asset Management Strategy Consultation'.

Write to the Housing Strategy team at: Council Housing Asset Management Strategy, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Housing Strategy, The Portal, Wellington Road, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BA.

Results from the consultation will be available on the Council's website in January 2024. People's views will be used to shape the final version of the strategy. The final strategy will then be shared with the Council's Cabinet in March 2024, who will decide whether to go ahead with the proposed plan.

