The Alert for Mosquito Biting Nuisance is Once Again Red

Published: 30th September 2023 18:51

Dr Peter Enevoldsen advises us on the biting nuisance.



On Friday, 29 August the alert is red, as detailed below.

Dr Enevoldsen told us: "Despite the weather and the spells of windy weather, there are still large numbers of adult mosquitoes in the area, as caught in the traps and as experienced by many people (me included). Indeed the situation appears even worse than last week, probably because the adults derived from the larvae provoked by the high tides of early September are topping up those derived (and surviving) from the July rains. Further windy spells may help disperse them but this week's trap results show how ineffective "Storm Agnes" was in this regard. The mosquitoes are obviously good at sheltering! The biting nuisance could well be significant if the weather is warm.

"Out on the marshes, the breeding pools are showing indications that most of the pupae have already emerged, with relatively few left to do so. However, the pools are unlikely to dry up now till next summer and the spring high tides in the next week week will probably provoke further egg hatching and a re-start of the cycle, so prolonging the usual autumnal surge in mosquito numbers.

"Please be sure to report any bites through the online link. This anonymous information is used for research purposes only and helps in ensuring the accuracy of these forecasts."

Dr Enevoldsen has provided the following advice to lessen the chances of being bitten (same as previously reported on AboutMyArea/CH64):

If possible, try to avoid you and your children being outside in the late afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid getting hot and sweaty: if you do, keep running, or on the move!

Wear long sleeves and trousers and also a hat. Reduce the bare skin target for mossies!. Loose clothing is better than tight.

Use an effective insect repellent (see below) over all areas of bare skin.

I am often asked what is the best repellent. I do not know, but personally I have found "Smidge" very effective. Citronella products and various patches or bands are often promoted but with very little or no real evidence of efficacy.

I would suggest you use a product which contains one of the four proven very effective repellents:

DEET (old fashioned but still the "gold standard"; it has an odour and is liable to dissolve anything plastic, including nail polish, and can cause skin irritation in some people)

IR3535 (can irritate skin in some people)

Picardin (also called Icardin or Saltidin), odourless and non-greasy

PMD (a natural extract from gumtree leaves).

Always read the product label, especially if intending to use on children.

If you are bitten:

Don't scratch the bite (scratching increases the risk of the bite becoming infected)

Apply an ice cube ASAP to reduce the effects of the bite.

Oral paracetamol may help symptoms, especially if there are multiple bites.

If local symptoms are very troublesome, you can apply 1% hydrocortisone cream (just to the bitten area), which is available over the counter at pharmacies.

neston.org.uk website. The link to report your bite can be found on the Neston Life app (available to download in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store). Alternatively, you may report it through the Neston Town Council website.





