Neston MP Justin Madders One of Top Three Labour Contributors in House of Commons Debates

Published: 30th September 2023 20:23

A new app recognises the Ellesmere Port and Neston MP for his contribution.

The new mobile app aims to improve access to House of Commons debates, and it has ranked Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston and Shadow Minister for Business, Employment Rights and Levelling Up, in the bronze medal spot among Labour MPs in Parliament.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston and Shadow Minister for Business, Employment Rights and Levelling Up.

Only Southampton MP Dr Alan Whitehead and London MP Florence Eshalomi are placed higher than him in terms of contributions so far in 2023, according to ScrutinyCounts.

ScrutinyCounts director Steve Watson told Mr Madders, who has been an MP since 2015: "We've launched a new mobile app that will improve access to House of Commons debates. It's called ScrutinyCounts.

"We've summarised every word spoken by MPs in chart form and categorised it all. No spin, no bias and both sides of every argument.

"Words spoken in Parliament by yourself, colleagues or the Opposition can be shared, and personalised notifications can be set for updates about MPs and topics.

"Well done on being in the top three!"

See scrutinycounts.co.uk for further information

