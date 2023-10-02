Let's Preserve and Enhance this Essential Neston Community Asset

Published: 2nd October 2023 11:59

A year and a half on from Neston Community Youth Centre taking over, there's a shout-out for the community's help.

NCYC give an update on Neston Civic Hall (on Hinderton Road) and ask for your support in breathing a future in to this historic community asset.

Rachael Furey, Chief Executive of NCYC Ltd, said: "It has been a year and a half since Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) took over the operation of our beloved Neston Civic Hall. Since then, we have experienced numerous highs and faced a few challenges, all of which have solidified our commitment to preserving and enhancing this essential community asset."

"The response from all of you has been nothing short of overwhelming, your dedication to preserving the Civic Hall's legacy as a hub for social gatherings, clubs, activities and private events has been inspiring. However, as with any venture, we've encountered a few bumps in the road. The Civic Hall, with its rich history is not without it quirks and demands for maintenance. This has occasionally led to temporary closures as we worked tirelessly to address these issues. But rest assured, these closures have served as opportunities for us to reflect, regroup, and move forward with even greater determination."

The bar area at Neston Civic Hall.

In the short-term, the priority is repairing the roof, to ensure the Civic Hall's structural integrity; the team at NCYC are focusing on securing funding.

They're also focussed on building a volunteer network and Rachael, says: "We believe that community involvement is key to the hall's success. We are actively developing a group of dedicated volunteers who can assist with small repair jobs, decorating tasks, and various other activities that will keep the hall operational and thriving."

The long-term vision for Neston Civic Hall is ambitious and aimed at transforming it into a modern, sustainable and multifunctional community asset. The vision would require major funding, for which the team intends to apply to The Community Ownership Fund.

Rachael, continues: "Our goal is to create a Civic Hall that not only meets the needs of our community but also sets a standard for accessibility and environmental responsibility. We want this space to continue being a vibrant centre for all generations, celebrating the past whilst embracing the future."

How You Can Help

Placing belief in the power of collective action and the strength of our community. NCYC suggests a few ways you may contribute to the future of Neston Civic Hall:

Complete the online survey - your input is so valuable (paper surveys are available at the community centre on Burton Road)

- your input is so valuable (paper surveys are available at the community centre on Burton Road) Volunteer your time, skills, or expertise - your contributions can make a significant difference

- your contributions can make a significant difference Donate to the Spacehive crowdfunding project - financial support is crucial to realising our long term vision and every donation, no matter the size, enables us to respond to maintenance issues quickly and keep the building open for use

Rachael, concludes: "As you know, Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) is a modest independent Registered Charity that exists to support the communities within the CH64 area, we have taken on this project to ensure our community still has access to this asset. If we are not successful with The Community Ownership Fund application we will endeavor to continue to operate the Civic Hall for as long as financially possible in the interest of the community.

"As we move forward, lets remember that Neston Civic Hall belongs to all of us, and together we can ensure it remains a thriving and integral part of our community.

"Thank you for being a part of this journey, and lets look forward to many more years of laughter, learning and memories within the walls of Neston Civic Hall."

