Family Fun in Parkgate to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Wirral Way

Published: 4th October 2023 20:53

The willow-weaved sculpture of the favourite marsh bird was unveiled at the event.

The Short-eared Owl was voted the favourite marsh bird by residents of Cheshire West and Chester in a survey during September. A willow-weaved sculpture of the bird was unveiled at a family fun event at the Old Baths, Parkgate, on Sunday, 1 October.

The event was one of several in the CH64 area to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wirral Way. CWAC Council joined forces with the RSPB to hold this free family friendly day.

Over a hundred people enjoyed a range of activities, as well as seeing the art installation being unveiled by Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, and Member for Little Neston.

Unveiling the Short-eared Owl, to mark the anniversary Cllr Gittins, said: "The Wirral Way is an important and much-loved asset to us all - it provides a place for everyone to enjoy whether that is bird watching, walking, cycling or just simply just a wonder along enjoying nature and the beautiful scenery- if offers something for everyone.

"The journey of the Wirral Way from a railway line to now - a place where we can celebrate wildlife and bio-diversity - is significant, but fundamentally it still provides an important link to communities."

At the unveiling of the Short-eared Owl Cllr Gittins welcomed Ian Gilfoyle, a former Cheshire County Council planning officer, who was an author of the report that proposed the creation of the Wirral Way and Wirral Borough Councillor, Liz Gray, Chair of Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee.

On Saturday, 30 September there was a sponsored walk between Neston and Heswall, held to raise funds in aid of Christian Aid. Reader Catherine Hilditch, told us: "On Saturday there was a celebratory Sponsored Walk for 50 years of the Wirral Way in aid of Christian Aid. We had a lovely 5 mile walk along the Wirral Way towards Heswall and then back through Parkgate. We were back just before the rain."

Catherine sent in two pictures: the first shows Catherine as a baby in her mum's arms, on the very first sponsored walk (Catherine's dad took the photo). The second shows Catherine with her dad doing the 2023 walk. It is lovely to see the time lapse. Catherine says that she is hopeful that the walkers have raised a good amount of sponsorship money.

