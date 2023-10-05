  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

You're Invited to Neston Primary's Open Days

Published: 5th October 2023 12:47

See what Neston Primary can offer your child.

Local families are invited to explore the learning space at Neston's heritage primary school.

Tour the facilities, come along and meet the staff, and see what Neston Primary can offer your child.

Headteacher, Annabel Elliott, said: "What makes our school very special is our school grounds including forest areas, treehouses, a jungle gym, school allotment and even a double decker bus! Every week the children benefit from these unique facilities and as a school we are committed to learning outside the classroom. If you have never visited the school before, I urge all local families to come and appreciate our unique school." 

You're Invited to Neston Primary's Open Days Image clicks through to send an email direct to NPS.

There are two opportunities to visit in October; please email ahead to book your spot. School will be open between  9.30 to 10.30 am and/or 1.45and 2.45 pm, on both Thursday, 12 October, and Wednesday, 18 October.

To book your visit, please call the school office on 0151 832 6251,or email admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk.

You may find Neston Primary School and its outdoor expanse of play space on Burton Road in Neston, CH64 9RE.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Find a Local Business

