Born in 1908 Aileen Brassey was a Jazzy Character

Author: Stuart Franey Published: 4th October 2023 21:02

Grandson Stuart Franey has been in touch to tell us all about his musical nan and her cheeky jazz style.

My Nan, Aileen, was born in Neston in 1908, to very strict Victorian parents. She learned to play the organ at home, and later became the church organist. She would sneak out of her bedroom window, and catch the train to Liverpool, to play jazz piano in the evenings.

What happened in the club, I can only speculate. Knowing my nan, she would have played freely and perfectly.

Feel the Music

I once asked Nan if she read sheet music, to play on the organ. She told me: "You don't read music, you feel it."

Hit Me Baby, One More Time

I remember Nan playing on the piano each time I visited her. One time I overheard her flow of music, and it sounded familiar. I questioned her and she said she learned it from 'that school girl', which sounded strange. She meant Britney Spears, and she had borrowed the riff from 'Hit Me Baby, One More Time".

Get a Move On

I used to visit my grandmother often, and this one time, I was a little cheeky. I put my headphones on her ears, and I walked off. Mr Scruff was playing 'Get a Move On' from his album 'Keep it Unreal'.

I took the headphones off her ears, and she was smiling broadly. "That gentleman really understands Jazz." - she said.

I sent an email to Mr Scruff telling him this tale, and he did reply. He said: "Cool, thanks to your Nan." Both of them knew Jazz better than anyone else. I really wish they had met in person.

Stuart Franey took this photo while his Nan Aileen Brassey was listening to Mr Scruff.



I

On Tour

When my nan first moved to a warden-managed flat in Croydon, her organ was moved to the shared lounge. She became frustrated and told me that no one wanted to hear her play. I called Help the Aged, and asked for their help. After a few weeks, they had a solid plan.

She went on a tour of local elderly people's homes, and there she got the audience she craved. Hearing her jazz became a real privilege.

Stuart Franey

