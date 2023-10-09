Neston Mobile Post Office will be on the Market Square Tuesday 10 October

Published: 9th October 2023 10:39

The mobile Post Office will trial operating the Tuesday service from the market square.

Corporate Support and Facilities Officer with Neston Town Council, Nicky McMahon, told us: "To keep you informed, the Post Office are trialling delivering the Post Office services from their van on, Tuesdays only, starting form tomorrow.

"Same times 2.30pm to 4.30pm just from the van on the market square rather than in the community office space."

The opening times for the mobile Post Office service in Neston are:

Tuesday 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Friday 9.30am to 1 pm

The usual Post Office and deposit/withdrawal banking services are available.

