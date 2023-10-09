  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Mobile Post Office will be on the Market Square Tuesday 10 October

Published: 9th October 2023 10:39

The mobile Post Office will trial operating the Tuesday service from the market square.

Mobile post office

Corporate Support and Facilities Officer with Neston Town Council, Nicky McMahon, told us: "To keep you informed, the Post Office are trialling delivering the Post Office services from their van on, Tuesdays only, starting form tomorrow. 

"Same times 2.30pm to 4.30pm just from the van on the market square rather than in the community office space."

The opening times for the mobile Post Office service in Neston are:

  • Tuesday 2.30pm to 4.30pm
  • Friday 9.30am to 1 pm

The usual Post Office and deposit/withdrawal banking services are available.

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies