Cycling from London to Paris Neston Man Steve Kelsall is on a Mission

Published: 9th October 2023 17:34

Steve has been raising funds for the MS Society in honour of wife Laura.

Taking part in the London to Paris Cycle, between 13 to 17 September 2023, Steve set out to raise £1,790 and smashed that target.

Proud mum-in-law Maggie Hill Smith got in touch with us, to tell you about Steve's effort and achievement, saying: "My Son-In-Law Steve Kelsall took part in this race... in support of the MS Society and raised just over £2300.00.

"We are very proud of him especially his wife Laura and his 10 year old son Parker.

"Steve is also the coach for the local Neston Nomads Football Team for under 10's."

On his JustGiving fundraising page, Steve, said: "After a few false starts (nothing major - global pandemic, Nadine's cancer frightening us half to death, starting a new business - usual stuff!) Ross and I are actually setting off for Paris on 13th September.

"I have chosen to take part in this challenge on behalf of the MS society to help fund their amazing support and research. For anyone who doesn't know, My wife Laura was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 14 years ago when she was 26. It was a pretty rough time in our lives and for a while there didn't seem to be a way forward. After 2 years living in limbo and completely changing our lives she was offered a place on a drug trial. Supported by the MS society we took the gamble - one that reportedly cost £80,000 at the time - and won! Our lives were transformed - we were eventually able to welcome our amazing boy into the world and, even more amazingly, the drug trial was successful, it was licensed and is now available to 1000's of other people each year.

"I'm not sure I'll ever be able to raise back the £80,000 - but over time, through lots of crazy different challenges I'm going to try!"

The MS Society, say: "Over 130,000 of us in the UK have MS. It's unpredictable and different for everyone. But it doesn't have to be this way. We're the MS Society. We understand what life's like with MS. We're here for you through the highs, lows and everything in between. Together, we are strong enough to stop MS."

Well done, Steve, Ross, Laura, PK, and Maggie. A motivational, uplifting story that we have enjoyed sharing with our readers.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.