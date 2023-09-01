Neston

>

News

>

Local News An Evidence-based Insight as the Perfect Storm Creates Autumnal Peak in Mosquito Biting Nuisance Author: Dr Peter Enevoldson Published: 10th October 2023 20:19 Dr Peter Enevoldson provides us with an explanation for the biting nuisance currently being experienced in the Neston area. Almost all the local biting mosquitoes are of a species called Aedes detritus, which is found in estuaries with salt marshes throughout Britain. They can occur in vast numbers and cause a seasonal biting nuisance in all such places but importantly they do not transmit any disease (indeed no British mosquitoes do). Locally, there is always a peak in mosquito numbers in September and October, caused by filling of the breeding pools on the marshes by the spring high tide which occurs at the end of August/early September. This causes hatching of mosquito eggs which have lain dormant in the mud at the base and sides of the pools for up to at least two years. The size of this autumnal peak varies from year to year, depending on the weather. Last year we had very few mosquitoes because it was a dry summer and cool autumn. What is different this year is that the peak in mosquito numbers started in August and has also been very much bigger than usual. This has been caused by the "perfect storm" of the combination of a very, very wet July, which filled the breeding pools from 13/7/23 onwards, causing a mass synchronised hatching of mosquito eggs buried in the mud and producing adults 3-4 weeks later.

a very warm late August and September, which facilitated the development of the new larvae produced by the high spring tide on 1/9/23; and probably enhanced survival of adults which have emerged over the last few weeks (we know that adults are capable of living at least six weeks though whether they do so in the wild is questionable).

a very warm start to October So it is this year's weather that has caused this present problem, not only in record-breaking or near record-breaking rain and temperatures but also in the timing of these. It has been perfect for the local marsh mosquito, and of course the fine weather in recent weeks has also encouraged people to be outdoors more, often with areas of bare skin exposed, so further increasing the potential for a biting nuisance! As the weather deteriorates, so the number of mosquitoes will fall. The biting nuisance will decline for this reason and also because people will be outdoors less and covered up more. I am often asked if climate change may be affecting the local mosquito nuisance. It is tempting to blame this year's exceptional weather on climate change but it may be too early to know. What our data has shown however is that over the last ten years the usual autumnal peak in adult mosquito numbers is tending to last later into the year, perhaps because the adult mosquitoes are not being killed off as early by falling temperatures. Also, we have discovered a species of mosquito breeding on the marsh which in 20th century textbooks was reported as only breeding in the warmer climes of southern England (note however that this new mosquito species does NOT bite humans). Every week, we collect data from four traps in Little Neston and Parkgate, from April till the end of November, and also conduct a survey of typical breeding pools on the marsh throughout the year. This is done on a voluntary basis and was started by the late Professor Michael Clarkson (retired professor of veterinary medicine) and continued by myself (retired neurologist).This data is used to produce the weekly mosquito forecast on the Neston Town Council website and in "Neston Life", where there is also advice about avoiding mosquito bites and what to do about them. We also encourage people to report mosquito bites through these sites. As far as we know, this arrangement is unique. The data and specimens are also used for research purposes. Detail of the ecology of the local mosquitoes is now understood and available at https://e-m-b.myspecies.info/node/1171 and an example of use in fundamental science at https://bmcbiol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12915-022-01508-8

Other ongoing research is with scientists at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the Veterinary School of the University of Liverpool at Leahurst (both have a particular scientific expertise in mosquitoes) and our data is being used by a professor at Oxford University to begin quantitative modelling of the marsh mosquito with a view to predicting effects of climate warming in coming decades. Local residents often wonder about "spraying" the marshes to try to control mosquito numbers. This has not been done for about many years for the following reasons: Since the marshes are designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the permission of Natural England is required for the use of any chemicals, due to understandable concerns about how this might significant cause disruption of the ecology of a marvellous local resource. There is no chemical which kills only mosquito larvae. The most specific agent, called Bti, kills only certain phases of larvae. This and its short duration of action mean it would have to be reapplied repeatedly after 2-3 weeks or so. Whilst there are no apparent short term adverse effects on humans, animals or most other insects (including bees), there is some limited evidence that long term use reduces biodiversity. There are formidable logistical problems: there are literally many thousands of breeding pools (the mosquitoes use the small ones, not the large ones you can see from the "shore"), extending from north of Parkgate down to the very expansive areas of marsh near Burton and Puddington (we know this species of mosquito can travel at least 8 miles). We know also that eggs can lie dormant and still be viable for at least two years, and "hatch" not just with the first covering with water but in many batches over prolonged periods, so limiting the effects of any insecticide spraying. Furthermore many areas of the marshes are pretty hazardous at this time of year, when long grass tends to cover and obscure many of the small channels. Perhaps most convincingly, it has been shown in practice that spraying is not really very effective over large areas of marsh, so much so that it has been abandoned in many similar situations, for example in north Australia and the Eastern Seaboard of the USA. Instead a complex system called "Open Marsh Water Management" is preferred. This has been shown to work better since it maintains biodiversity and enhances the killing of mosquito larvae by natural predators as well as reducing the number of breeding sites. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.