The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Camp this October Half-term Holiday

Published: 11th October 2023 14:51

The Neston All Stars Sports Academy is back at The Neston Club this Autumn.

Your children get to experience a whole range of sports and activities, including tennis, hockey, football, cricket, racketball, rounders, volleyball, lacrosse, croquet and much more.

Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Camp this October Half-term Holiday

The camp costs £30 per day, or £130 for the week. Alternatively, each half-day session costs £20.

To reserve a place, please click through to the club's website, call 0151 336 4199 or email sports@thenestonclub.com. Images also link to thenestonclub.co.uk.

Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Camp this October Half-term Holiday

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager at The Neston Club, says: "Our All Sports Stars camps will be running throughout October half term, led by our Sports Development Officer Emma Nokes along with other excellent qualified coaches.

"There are a whole range of sports and activities undertaken at the camps including; Tennis, Hockey, Football, Cricket, Racketball, Rounders and much more!"

The Neston Club

Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199
e: sports@thenestonclub.com

 

 

