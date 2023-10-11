Kids can Enjoy the All Sports Camp this October Half-term Holiday

Published: 11th October 2023 14:51

The Neston All Stars Sports Academy is back at The Neston Club this Autumn.

Your children get to experience a whole range of sports and activities, including tennis, hockey, football, cricket, racketball, rounders, volleyball, lacrosse, croquet and much more.

The camp costs £30 per day, or £130 for the week. Alternatively, each half-day session costs £20.

To reserve a place, please click through to the club's website, call 0151 336 4199 or email sports@thenestonclub.com. Images also link to thenestonclub.co.uk.

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager at The Neston Club, says: "Our All Sports Stars camps will be running throughout October half term, led by our Sports Development Officer Emma Nokes along with other excellent qualified coaches.

"There are a whole range of sports and activities undertaken at the camps including; Tennis, Hockey, Football, Cricket, Racketball, Rounders and much more!"

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

t: 0151 336 4199

e: sports@thenestonclub.com



