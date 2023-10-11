  • Bookmark this page

Enjoy Halloween-themed Holiday Fun at Brio Neston Rec

Published: 11th October 2023 17:23

Our Holiday Fun leaflet includes details of our sports camp, extra fun & floats, and wet & wild sessions, plus more.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Brio Leisure Neston Recreation Centre on Raby Park Road in Neston, has been in touch with details of the wide range of activities running at the centre, including a themed Halloween pool party on Sunday 29 October between3.45 pm - 4:30pm.

Enjoy Halloween-themed Holiday Fun at Brio Neston RecClick on the image to launch a PDF version of the leaflet.

We have sessions between Saturday, 21 and Sunday, 29 October, please reference the timetable below. To keep updated please check out our social pages and/or the Brio leisure website.

Harry, says: "Our amazingly fun sports camp is available 24th Oct- 26st Oct running 10am - 4pm with early drop available from 9:30am for an additional £1 a day."

Enjoy Halloween-themed Holiday Fun at Brio Neston Rec

He, continued: "Also, during this period, we have extra fun & floats, as well as wet & wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 25th..."

"Lastly, we also have a free family walk taking place - Saturday 28th starting at Neston Library lead by Jorik, heading from Neston to the hidden Fairy Forest 🧚‍♀️ and back. All are invited, young, old, human or pawed. This will commence at 10am and should finish around midday. Event is live on facebook be sure to RSVP. "

For further information please contact the reception team at 0151 336 5741.

 

 

 

