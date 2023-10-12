  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Nomads Proud to Pledge Committment to being Plastic Free

Published: 12th October 2023 15:58

Neston Nomads Football Club has announced their commitment to the Plastic Free Communities Scheme.

The initiative is led locally by Neston Town Council and Neston Nomads is one of several businesses and organisations to subscribe.

Having secured funding, each member of the club has been provided with a recycled, reusable water bottle, five hundred of them in total. £2,000 of funding was gratefully received from Wirral business Merseyside Ship Stores Ltd and community charity Shop4Neston.

Neston Nomads Proud to Pledge Committment to being Plastic Free

On social media, a spokesperson for the club, said: "By providing these beautiful bottles we hope see a huge reduction in the single use plastic we see at our football pitches each week.

"Everyone at Nomads is extremely proud that we can play our part in keeping our community clean and tidy."

Mike Moss, Chairman at Neston Nomads, said: "We were approached by Audrey Duncan at Neston Town Council to see if Nomads would pledge to their initiative to reduce plastic on the community. 

"My company Merseyside Ship Stores Ltd already works with the shipping industry to find way and help reduce single use plastics which go on ships, to help reduce what ends up in the oceans. It was a very good fit to link both together. We also used money we received from shop4neston to fund the 500 recycled water bottles to help reduce plastic bottles we see and collect every week from the football pitches around Neston."

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies