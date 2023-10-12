Neston Nomads Proud to Pledge Committment to being Plastic Free

Published: 12th October 2023 15:58

Neston Nomads Football Club has announced their commitment to the Plastic Free Communities Scheme.

The initiative is led locally by Neston Town Council and Neston Nomads is one of several businesses and organisations to subscribe.

Having secured funding, each member of the club has been provided with a recycled, reusable water bottle, five hundred of them in total. £2,000 of funding was gratefully received from Wirral business Merseyside Ship Stores Ltd and community charity Shop4Neston.

On social media, a spokesperson for the club, said: "By providing these beautiful bottles we hope see a huge reduction in the single use plastic we see at our football pitches each week.

"Everyone at Nomads is extremely proud that we can play our part in keeping our community clean and tidy."

Mike Moss, Chairman at Neston Nomads, said: "We were approached by Audrey Duncan at Neston Town Council to see if Nomads would pledge to their initiative to reduce plastic on the community.

"My company Merseyside Ship Stores Ltd already works with the shipping industry to find way and help reduce single use plastics which go on ships, to help reduce what ends up in the oceans. It was a very good fit to link both together. We also used money we received from shop4neston to fund the 500 recycled water bottles to help reduce plastic bottles we see and collect every week from the football pitches around Neston."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.