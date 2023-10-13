  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Chester Road Car Park in Neston to Get Fresh White Lines

Published: 13th October 2023 15:00

After a number of complaints, the car park will get a makeover and more.  

Neston car park will have a makeover later  in October 2023 following requests received from local residents, by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

This follows problems arising from some motorists parking outside marked bays in the busy car park, sometimes causing difficulties for other car park users.

The Council's highways officers have carried out a review of the car park to create thirteen additional bays, three of which will be wider and suitable for vans, still allowing the required space for vehicles to manoeuvre safely into and out of spaces and around the car park.

Chester Road Car Park in Neston to Get Fresh White Lines

In addition, previous restrictions on the length of stay for Blue Badge holders, intended to ensure availability for as many disabled visitors as possible, will also be removed after requests from residents.

The Council's Cabinet Member for Homes, Planning and Safer Communities, Councillor Christine Warner said: "We've listened to comments from residents and Chester Road car park in Neston will soon have additional marked bays and at the same time be totally relined and refreshed, creating more spaces while ensuring vehicles can still manoeuvre safely. We will also remove the four-hour restriction for disabled badge holders and amend the signage.

"Our previous endeavours to try to solve the problems in the car park caused some upset, but the new improvements will make a real difference in this popular car park."

The signage is expected to be changed within the next few days and the Council's highways contractor, Colas, is expected to carry out the lining work by the end of the month.

Overgrown vegetation will also be cut back to create more space.

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies