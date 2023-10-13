Chester Road Car Park in Neston to Get Fresh White Lines

Published: 13th October 2023 15:00

After a number of complaints, the car park will get a makeover and more.

Neston car park will have a makeover later in October 2023 following requests received from local residents, by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

This follows problems arising from some motorists parking outside marked bays in the busy car park, sometimes causing difficulties for other car park users.

The Council's highways officers have carried out a review of the car park to create thirteen additional bays, three of which will be wider and suitable for vans, still allowing the required space for vehicles to manoeuvre safely into and out of spaces and around the car park.

In addition, previous restrictions on the length of stay for Blue Badge holders, intended to ensure availability for as many disabled visitors as possible, will also be removed after requests from residents.

The Council's Cabinet Member for Homes, Planning and Safer Communities, Councillor Christine Warner said: "We've listened to comments from residents and Chester Road car park in Neston will soon have additional marked bays and at the same time be totally relined and refreshed, creating more spaces while ensuring vehicles can still manoeuvre safely. We will also remove the four-hour restriction for disabled badge holders and amend the signage.

"Our previous endeavours to try to solve the problems in the car park caused some upset, but the new improvements will make a real difference in this popular car park."

The signage is expected to be changed within the next few days and the Council's highways contractor, Colas, is expected to carry out the lining work by the end of the month.

Overgrown vegetation will also be cut back to create more space.

