Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Success at Ness Neighbours Annual Bring and Buy Sale

Published: 13th October 2023 16:16

The Macmillan Nurses Charity were the nominated charity to benefit from this annual event.

Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning

On Tuesday, 3 October 2023 the monthly coffee morning was a Bring and Buy Sale, held in support of the Macmillan Nurses Charity, and a brilliant £365 was raised.

Mike Cross of Ness Neighbours community group, said: "Ness Neighbours are pleased to announce that the sum of £365.00 in aid of the Macmillan Nurses Charity was raised at their Bring and Buy sale at their October Coffee Morning. Well done to those who took part!"

All are welcome at Ness Neighbours' monthly coffee mornings, usually held on the first Tuesday of the month, at Ness Village Hall (CH64 4AT), where there is free parking, too.

 

 

 

