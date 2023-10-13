Puddington Care Home Nominated for Excellence and Training Awards

Published: 13th October 2023 16:25

Chapel House Care, local to Neston, has been shortlisted for two prestigious national, industry awards.

Recognising excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK, this will be the sixth annual Caring UK Awards.

The award categories include ‘Excellence and Innovation in Dementia' and ‘Best Commitment to Training and Development'.

Chapel House has two care homes in Puddington, Cheshire - Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home - which have been independently owned and run by the Moore family for over thirty years.

Chapel House Care Manager Keith Ley.

Cathrina Moore, who is also an Admiral Nurse, said: "We have a brilliant team at Chapel House Care, ably led by manager Keith Ley, and I'm really proud that we have been shortlisted for these two awards.

"We pride ourselves on our high standards of dementia care, which is very specialised care, and on our commitment to the training and development of our care staff at all levels."

An awards spokesperson said: "We have received hundreds of nominations from all over the country and so many were testament to the wonderful work from carers across many different elements of care.

"Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges."

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading care industry magazine Caring UK, with support from headline sponsor Virgin Money.

In each category up to seven finalists have been selected and they will now go through to the next stage of the judging process.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at The Athena in Leicester on Thursday, 7 December when the industry will gather to salute all that is great about the care sector.

Earlier this year, Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home became the first care homes in the UK to receive the Incus Gold Award for their proactive approach to sensory loss. Visit their website at chapelhouse.care.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.