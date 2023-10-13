  • Bookmark this page

Tuesday Post Office Service on the Market Square to Continue Weekly

Published: 13th October 2023 17:04

Increased user numbers mean the service will be available on Tuesday afternoons.

Mobile post office

The Post Office, told Neston Town Council: "The Post Office normally operates from the Upper Community Office on Tuesdays and Fridays.  Friday is always extremely busy but Tuesday tends to be a little bit quieter.   As the Post Office van wasn't in use on Tuesday afternoons, it was decided to bring it to Neston on a trial basis. 

"The van came to Market Square for the first time this week and the number of customers increased to 97 (usual number of customers approx. 30-35).  As the trial was so successful, it is the intention to operate from the mobile unit on Tuesdays for the foreseeable future.  Post Office services will continue to be provided from the Upper Community Office on Friday mornings."

The opening times for the twice-weekly Post Office service in the centre of Neston, are:

  • Tuesday 2.30pm to 4.30pm
  • Friday 9.30am to 1 pm

The usual deposit/withdrawal banking services are available.

 

 

 

