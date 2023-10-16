COVID-19 Reflections Invites You to Stanney Fields Park to Think Back on the Pandemic

Published: 16th October 2023 13:52

The project offers space and opportunities to reflect on your experiences of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Reflections is a project produced by Cheshire West and Chester Council to offer spaces and opportunities for residents to think back on their experiences of the past three years.

In Neston, Little Actors Theatre Company (LATC) has been commissioned to create a piece of verbatim theatre with their InterACT Youth Theatre. You are cordially invited to the event, in Stanney Fields Park on Saturday, 21 October at 2.30 pm. It is a free event and everyone is welcome.

The commission from CWAC enabled Little Actors to create a piece of verbatim theatre based on the theme of Reflections about the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2020, reflecting on the world impacting event and looking forward. Over the summer local people's memories and stories were audio recorded. Since September, our hugely talented InterACT Youth Theatre has put together a verbatim theatre presentation based on the audio we received.

The event on the 21st will take place at the circle of white beech tress at Stanney Fields, that was created as a COVID memorial and reflection spot, and can be found at the top end of the park (as pictured on the poster). The presentation lasts about twenty minutes. LATC, says: "The young people have been so enthusiastic and committed to this project and have worked on a very tight time scale of only 7 rehearsals. So do come along and support our young people.

"We don't know what the weather will be like and no seating will be supplied so be prepared for whatever the British climate can throw at you. The performance will happen regardless. I look forward to seeing many of you there for what has proved to be a very thought provoking and enjoyable project.

"The young people will also attend Theatre Porto on Monday 23rd October to present their creation there too."

For any further details, please email mail@littleactorstehatre.com, or call 07385 849864.

