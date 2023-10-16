A Write-up on the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary Event at Hadlow Road Station

Author: Chris Hampshire, FHRS Chair Published: 16th October 2023 20:50

A write-up on the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary Event at Hadlow Road Station.

Chris Hampshire, Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS), has provided a write-up on the event, which took place on Sunday, 1 October 2023.

Despite the rain, the magnificent Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) volunteers pulled out all the stops to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wirral Way on 1st October 2023 with a special pop-up cafe event.

As ever, a HUGE thanks goes out to our wonderful catering, gardening and engineering teams of FHRS volunteers, who have worked so hard since 2015 restoring and maintaining our beloved Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of the community, without whom none of this would be possible!

The Wirral Way was officially opened by Lord Leverhulme on 1st Oct 1973 following the culmination of a major project to create the Wirral Country Park, by transforming the former railway from Hooton to West Kirby into a 12 mile linear country park, complete with 1950's themed museum in the ticket office here at Hadlow Road Station.

Luckily the earlier heavier rain showers eased and the sun broke through for the occasion. Entertainment was provided by the ‘Mersey Morris' dancers who braved the wet weather and brought colour and good cheer to a damp day. We were treated to excellent guitar playing and singing by Simon le Barber who graciously performed two sessions, stepping in for the lovely ladies of Western Approaches who sadly couldn't make it to sing once again for us due to Covid infections.

Many thanks to our entertainers for your continued support of events, creating a lovely atmosphere on the platform and showcasing village community spirit here in Willaston.

Cllr Myles Hogg and his wife Marilyn attended the event and Myles kindly said a few words about the history of the Wirral Way and commented on the significant improvement works that FHRS has undertaken at Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our community. Myles said: "The station building started to slowly deteriorate... until the Friends of Hadlow Road Station group was formed. What a transformation the group has achieved over the subsequent years. As a result of their dedication, persistence and hard work the station and its surroundings have been restored to their former glory. The signal box has been refurbished as has the ticket office and only a few weeks ago new level crossing gates were installed. Many other improvements have been brought about by the Friends Group. We owe them a hearty vote of thanks for their work in preserving and improving one of our heritage sites in Willaston."

All proceeds from the FHRS pop-up cafes, events and donations go straight back into the restoration and upkeep of this fabulous Victorian building and its surroundings. The Wirral Way is well used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders and it is a heartwarming to see the efforts of so many volunteers appreciated by lots of visitors.

Thank you to all the FHRS customers whose patronage has paid for the marvellous new level crossing gates which were fitted in time to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the opening of the Wirral Way. They look amazing. Thanks to Cheshire West & Chester Council for part funding these level crossing gates. Many thanks also go to Jardine's Joinery (Wirral) Ltd of Hooton who constructed the gates and fitted them; such a timely occasion to celebrate community efforts for big projects such as this. Just imagine how many bacon batch have been served to have made this project possible!

We all enjoyed a wonderful day. Thank you so much for coming along.

Chris Hampshire

