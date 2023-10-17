Light up a Loved One's Life Christmas 2023 with Wirral Hospice St John's

Published: 17th October 2023 18:44

Mr Juan Parentini and daughters, Amy and Zoe, will this year switch on the commemorative lights.

On Sunday, 10 December, Wirral Hospice St John's once again invites family and friends to the annual Light up a Life lights switch-on commemorations.

People of Neston, surrounding areas, and the wider Wirral community are invited in to the hospice grounds for this annual, heartwarming event.

Many individuals, families and organisations support Light up a Life by sponsoring a light in memory of family, friends and colleagues who are no longer with us. All donations help to fund the hospice's specialist medical, nursing and family care services which were first established in Wirral more than forty years ago.

This year, Mr Juan Parentini, and his daughters Amy and Zoe will switch on the ten thousand sparkling lights which will then glow in the trees at Wirral Hospice St John's every evening in the run up to, and throughout, Christmas time.

The family will dedicate the switch-on to the memory of Juan's wife, and Amy and Zoe's mum, Helen, who was cared for at the hospice in 2022.

Juan spoke on behalf of them all: "It's such a special honour to be asked to switch on the lights for Light up a Life. Helen was so grateful for the kindness and care she was given by the wonderful team at the hospice. Amy, Zoe and I will have Helen in our hearts forever and by switching on the lights we will send a message of love to everyone who will be remembering their precious loved ones too."

Those who sponsor a light have the name of the person(s) they are remembering entered into specially produced books of honour which will be available to view on the evening of the service. People can pre-order a personal copy and all the names of those loved ones being remembered will also be available to view online.

A Light up a Life card with a personalised greeting is also sent out to all who request one with their lights sponsorship and there is also an opportunity to buy an attractive gold-coloured metal, heart-shaped, tree decoration keepsake, with a small heart adornment, inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life'.

People will start arriving from around 4pm to browse fundraising stalls, have some tea, coffee, cake and other refreshments, to gather their personal thoughts, and to find a position in readiness for the switch on service at 5.30pm.

