Santa will be Back in the Signal Box - Few Tickets Remaining

Published: 18th October 2023 17:52

Santa will be back, with his band of helpers, at Hadlow Road Station in December.

The annual, festive event is available to book now, but there are only a few tickets remaining. See the poster for all the details you need.

Hadlow Road Station is a former train station that makes up part of the Wirral Way. This historic place is a local gem, and it is looked after by community volunteer group: the Friends of Hadlow Road Station. See more about FHRS, and/or take a look at the most recent FHRS news , a write-up on the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary event.

