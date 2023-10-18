  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Santa will be Back in the Signal Box - Few Tickets Remaining

Published: 18th October 2023 17:52

Santa will be back, with his band of helpers, at Hadlow Road Station in December.

The annual, festive event is available to book now, but there are only a few tickets remaining. See the poster for all the details you need.

Santa will be Back in the Signal Box - Few Tickets Remaining

Hadlow Road Station is a former train station that makes up part of the Wirral Way. This historic place is a local gem, and it is looked after by community volunteer group: the Friends of Hadlow Road Station. See more about FHRS, and/or take a look at the most recent FHRS news , a write-up on the Wirral Way 50th Anniversary event.

 

 

 

