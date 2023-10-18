Friends of West Vale in Little Neston Want Any Child to Release Their Inner Tarzan

Published: 18th October 2023 19:16

The Friends group is crowdfunding in the hope of introducing a ZIP wire to West Vale Park.

On the Spacehive crowdfunding platform, the group, says: "Introducing a ZIP wire to West Vale will help to meet the social and development needs of a larger group of children. The NEW play activity will provide a stimulating experience in the outdoors.

"The ZIP will be separate to the existing playground and will allow children of all age groups to experience the thrill of ‘flying through the air'. This measure is part of an ongoing desire to make West Vale park an exciting venue for its users. Crowdfunding offers the opportunity to get support from local councils, businesses and residents. This process is a positive, inclusive way to meet community needs for their children.

"ZIP wires have been around for years and are a popular piece of park playground equipment. They are great for open spaces and for West Vale it is envisaged a 25-meter run would be appropriate. A consultation process with the residents has shown that there is evidence to support the introduction of the Zip. The contractor used by the service will adhere to all ROSPA guidelines.

"West Vale Park was an early beneficiary of the Greener Living Spaces project, supported by M&S carrier bag charging scheme. Some years later we have a well-used but shabby and tired playground and more importantly local parents of older children would like there to be provision for ‘something' more appropriate for them to do.

"By adding a new exciting experience, the range of people using the park on a daily basis will improve. The local residents want their children to have a safe, enjoyable place to play and be outdoors to benefit their mental and physical well being."

Image links through to the campaign on the Spacehive website.

The Friends group is planning to communicate with the community, liaise with Council, progress the early design stage, seek advice and input regarding Health & Safety, to hopefully install the ZIP line by June 2024.

The group, continues: "Sharing is caring. For children learning to share play equipment with others and being patient can sometimes be a challenge. When using a ZIP line, taking turns is a priority! The regular use of a ZIP line during play can benefit hand/eye co-ordination and acts as a confidence builder too. Family, friends, carers and/or peers can encourage others to ‘release the inner Tarzan' in any child."

The Cheshire West Crowd initiative sees Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) utilising the Spacehive platform, to encourage local community groups to crowdfund. If the target is achieved, the council matches the amount raised, meaning many projects coming to fruition in the Neston area and beyond.

To support the ZIP Wire for West Vale Park fundraising, please visit the Spacehive website.

