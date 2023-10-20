Power Out on the High Road - an Update from SP Energy Networks

Published: 20th October 2023 17:09

CH64 residents have reported a drop in electricity supply, on social media.

Please find here details for your reference.

On their website, SP Energy Networks, says: "There is a power cut in the CH64 postcode area of Neston affecting Chester High Road, Liverpool Road and surrounding area.

"Restoration is taking longer than expected because of additional resources required and our team are now working to get your electricity supply back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 9.00PM."

The postcodes that are affected are:

CH643RH

CH643RY

CH643TH

CH647TN

CH647TR

CH647TT

CH647TW

The latest updates can be sought on the energy supplier's website: spenergynetworks.co.uk, where information will be updated as it becomes available.

If you require further help, you may contact them by calling 105, and quote reference number: INCD-2110550-i.





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.