Power Out on the High Road - an Update from SP Energy Networks

Published: 20th October 2023 17:09

CH64 residents have reported a drop in electricity supply, on social media.

Please find here details for your reference.

On their website, SP Energy Networks, says: "There is a power cut in the CH64 postcode area of Neston affecting Chester High Road, Liverpool Road and surrounding area.

"Restoration is taking longer than expected because of additional resources required and our team are now working to get your electricity supply back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 9.00PM."

Power Out on the High Road - an Update from SP Energy Networks

The postcodes that are affected are:

  • CH643RH
  • CH643RY
  • CH643TH
  • CH647TN
  • CH647TR
  • CH647TT
  • CH647TW

The latest updates can be sought on the energy supplier's website: spenergynetworks.co.uk, where information will be updated as it becomes available.

If you require further help, you may contact them by calling 105, and quote reference number: INCD-2110550-i.

 

 

 

 


 
 
