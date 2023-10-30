The Results of Neston's Spookiest Halloween Market Are In

Published: 30th October 2023 12:47

Neston's annual Halloween Market was a cauldron of pumpkins, ghosts, frightful faces, and scarily good produce.

The traders and Neston Town Council once again went all out for Halloween 2023, providing the usual great range of stalls, with a ghoulish twist, and a great range of activities for visitors.

Held on Friday 27 October, the market boasted a ‘Traders Pumpkin Carving Competition', plus some scary characters were spotted wandering around the market square, too.

The pumpkin competition was judged by the Mayor of Neston Town Council, Councillor Steve Wastell, and the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Brenda Marple.

First place was awarded to Essentially Josephine, whose eerie stall and prize-winning pumpkins can be seen pictured below.

Second place went to Hashel Olives.

And the award for third place went to The Great British Bakehouse.

Nicky McMahon, Corporate Support and Facilities Officer with Neston Town Council, said: "However, all of the entries were brilliant, you can see some more pictures of the day

including the other entries, in the ‘photos' section of the Neston Town Council website

www.neston.org.uk".

Biscuit decorating.

Free face painting.

Nicky, continued: "The free face painter and free biscuit decorating stall, provided by Neston Town Council, were very popular and we had some fantastic painted creations wandering around the market. And the 64 N'Ukes provided the musical entertainment which created a great atmosphere on the market. Children enjoyed the Halloween Pumpkin Trail and the gingerbread skeleton biscuit prize from Neston Town Council, (created by The Great British Bakehouse), and many selfie pictures were taken with Jack Skellington and our friendly skeleton."

Gingerbread skeleton biscuit prize.

The 64 N'Ukes Mascot!

