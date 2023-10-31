  • Bookmark this page

Promoting this Community Charity Toy Drive in Time for Christmas in Neston

Published: 31st October 2023 17:11

Working with our local food bank, Bathroom Bay are collecting toys and more to support young people in Neston and Wirral.  

Neston business Bathroom Bay Ltd, situated on the Clayhill Industrial Estate, is working alongside Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) and our local food bank this festive period.

Collecting toys, Amazon vouchers and supermarket vouchers, the team ask the community to help support local children, young adults and families in Neston and beyond.

Promoting this Community Charity Toy Drive in Time for ChristmasElla and Bathroom Bay employees promoting the toy drive, from their showroom on the Clayhill Estate.

Ella, Operations Manager with Bathroom Bay, said: "As an ex-primary school teacher, I have seen the stark reality of families struggling during the winter months especially the festive period and I want to do everything I can to support local primary schools, youth centers and food banks on a yearly basis. By donating toys, amazon vouchers and supermarket vouchers we can support local people in need this Christmas"

This year Bathroom Bay Ltd has partnered with NCYC, a Neston-based charity that delivers support for local people. NCYC, with Neston Civic Hall, supports local people by providing youth clubs, befriending services, job support, social prescribing, and they also host the West Cheshire food bank.

Ella, told us: "As a company, helping others and giving back to our community is something we are passionate about... keen to make this a yearly occurrence and wants to encourage local businesses and residents to support a local charity.

"As the cost-of-living crisis continues there are many people in our local communities who need support now more than ever."

Donations are being collected at the Bathroom Bay unit, from now until Thursday, 30 November. They can be dropped off in-person, or posted. On the first of December all donations will be categorized into ages and taken to local primary schools, youth centers, food banks and family support units.

 

 

 

 

