Santa Claus is Coming to Neston Town

Published: 30th October 2023 21:37

Routes will be announced soon; we hope you're on the nice list.

Thanks to the dedicated volunteers involved with the Rotary Club, Santa will be back on the streets of Neston once again.

Santa in his merry new sleigh, with volunteers collecting donations.Santa in his merry sleigh, new in 2022, with volunteers collecting donations.

Steve Martin of the Neston and Wirral Rotary team advises that the santa sleigh routes will be published in the next couple of weeks.

Steve Martin of the Neston and Wirral Rotary team advises that the santa sleigh routes will be published in the next couple of weeks.

To see more from the Christmas 2022 sleigh rides, see our articles covering the Neston route and the Willaston route.


 
 

 

 

