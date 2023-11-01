Reflecting on the Community Impact of COVID-19 in Stanney Fields Park

Published: 1st November 2023 12:41

Stories shared by the Neston community were brought back to life by the youth theatre project.

InterACT Youth Theatre presented a verbatim theatre piece called Reflections in Stanney Fields Park and also at Theatre Porto, Ellesmere Port. The project was the result of a micro commission from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) to reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

Audio stories were collected from the community and the youth theatre developed it into a ten minute presentation.

Credit: David Sejrup. InterACT Youth Theatre with Artistic Director Samantha Giblin and Associate Director Fern Evans, pictured in Stanney Fields Park, Neston.

Senior management from CWAC who were present at the event at Theatre Porto, reportedly said: "Well done to you all for dealing with such a sensitive subject in a very professional way and really capturing the events that took place and demonstrating how it touched people's lives in different ways.

"Seeing just some of the outcomes on Monday was very moving, you must all be very proud of the outcome of your time, commitment and enthusiasm in the voices that were shared from communities across Cheshire West."

On the covid19reflections.website, the council has praised Neston-based Little Actors for having a big impact. There is a further piece of the project, a film by Jason Lock called Space to Reflect on Film, available to watch on the website.

To read our article covering the creation of the reflection space (from the 2022 News Archive), at Stanney Fields, please click here.

