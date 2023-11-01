Success for Stanney Fields Park and Lees Lane Ponds at the North West in Bloom Awards

Published: 1st November 2023 21:04

The Bloom Awards and It's Your Neighbourhood campaign celebrate the very best in environmental improvement and Neston is on the map.

Volunteers, community groups and Cheshire West and Chester Council staff celebrated success in the recent RHS North West in Bloom Awards for the third year in a row.

The North West in Bloom Awards celebrate the very best in environmental improvement across the region and also award community groups in the It's Your Neighbourhood campaign, which is a non-competitive element.

It's Your Neighbourhood is part of RHS Britain in Bloom. Any group eager to make a difference to their local environment, whether a few neighbours keen to tackle local litter, or a larger action group determined to turn-around an eyesore, is eligible to enter. In the summer months, North West in Bloom assessors visit the groups to see the work that has been carried out. The results of the assessment and the dedication of all involved are celebrated in an Awards ceremony at the end of the year.

The Council's whole borough entry including Chester in the Large City category scooped a Silver award. The Environmental Quality Award was claimed by Marbury Park in Northwich, with Mill View Primary School in Chester victorious in the schools category.

There were Gold awards won across the borough and in the Large Parks category, Stanney Fields Park in Neston received Bronze.

All parks and open spaces are managed and looked after by the Council's Street Care team. Your Streets Officers and a Neighbourhood and Horticulture Officer assist the volunteers and ‘friends of' groups on these sites giving support and advice, including supplying tools. Volunteer and friends groups play a key part in the maintenance of parks and open spaces, bringing communities together.

It's Your Neighbourhood enables community groups to be set up to create the best and most colourful neighbourhoods to give communities a feel-good factor. Whether it's a street you live in, an existing community garden or a disused area that needs a revamp, almost any outdoor space being looked after by a local community can qualify to be an It's Your Neighbourhood group. These groups create a pride of place in public spaces, with a healthier environment attracting wildlife with plants that could help to boost local biodiversity and help tackle air pollution.

Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Highways, said: "The Council was delighted to support so many wonderful entries for this year's North West in Bloom competition. We are very proud of the projects and achievements of organisations and community groups across our borough. These accolades are testament to the volunteers and groups who work so hard to make positive change to the place they live that the whole community can enjoy. Thank you and congratulations to everyone involved."

The following entries were also supported by the Council:

Biodiversity Award - Friends of Lees Lane Pond, Neston

Level 5 Outstanding - Friends of Lees Lane Pond, Neston

Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, has been in touch to share the group's pride: "Friends of Lees Lane Ponds had something very special to celebrate at their recent AGM meeting. We were awarded an Outstanding rating in the RHS Britain in Bloom NW Neighbourhoods category. Further to this we received one of only two 2023 Biodiversity Awards in the Northwest region and the Frank Holgate Memorial Trophy. Councillors Louise Gittins and Keith Millar, who have long supported the work of the Friends at Lees Lane Ponds, were there to congratulate members of the committee.

"Friends of Lees Lane Ponds meets every Thursday morning from 10am to undertake environmental improvement work, maintaining facilities such as the Fairy Wood and offering community activities throughout the year. New helpers are especially welcome to join a brilliant team."

Friends of Lees Lane Ponds volunteers pictured with their certificates, along with Leader of CWAC Council, Cllr Louise Gittins, Member for Neston, and Cllr Keith Millar.

Chris Hampshire, Volunteer with the Friends of Hadlow Road Station in Willaston, said: "Thank you to all our wonderful Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers who give their time for free to keep Hadlow Road Station looking as wonderful as it does.

"Friends of Hadlow Road Station was created in 2015 to maintain and enhance Hadlow Road Station, which is owned by Cheshire West & Chester Council. The numerous improvement works undertaken at the station, along with the various events held at the station, are undertaken solely by our fabulous FHRS

volunteers.

"All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our wonderful community".

Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers: (l-r) Ian Corcoran, Chris Hampshire and Glynis Corcoran, being presented with the award.

