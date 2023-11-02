Give the Gift of an Hour or Two to Support the Christmas Lantern Parade

Published: 2nd November 2023 18:30

The Christmas in Neston event needs your help with lantern workshops, preparation, or stewarding, please.

Organisers, say: "Christmas in Neston Needs YOU!

"The Lantern Parade is coming back to Neston this year as part of the Christmas festivities on Saturday 25th November 2023, and in order to make it bigger and better than ever, we need local residents to get involved, and give a few hours of their time to help.

"Can you give an hour or two to any of the activities below?"

There will be lantern making workshops at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, on Friday, 17 November. Two further sessions will be held at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road on Sunday, 19 November.

Preparing the lanterns by making poles from bamboo canes and wire, and/or cutting and sewing polycotton triangles, can be done from home at a time convenient for you, if you would be able to help, please.

On the day of the event itself, Saturday 25 November, help is required ahead of time to set up the stage gazebo, help with decoration, and setting up games stalls, and help is also needed to set up the small stage and PA system.

During the lights switch-on event, stewards are needed in the Market Square and throughout the parade. Of course, help is needed to pack away afterwards, too.

For more information regarding timings, please visit the ncyc.charity website, by clicking through on the link or the image above. Any help you can pledge is much appreciated, and only adds to the community Christmas cheer.

