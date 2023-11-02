  • Bookmark this page

Gardening Dates for Your 2024 Diary at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 2nd November 2023 19:36

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station have advised the following dates for gardening sessions.

The community volunteer group meet regularly, to look after the landmark station.

Gardening is a big part of what the team do to keep the station looking pleasant and inviting for all visitors.

Photo from August 2022.Photo from August 2022.

In 2024, the following gardening dates have been scheduled:

  • January - Wednesday 3rd
  • February - Tuesday 6th
  • March - Wednesday 6th
  • April - Tuesday 2nd
  • May - Wednesday 1st, and Tuesday 14th
  • June - Wednesday 5th, and Tuesday 18th
  • July - Wednesday 3rd, and Tuesday 16th
  • August - Wednesday 7th, and Tuesday 20th
  • September - Wednesday 4th
  • October - Tuesday 1st
  • November - Wednesday 6th
  • December - Tuesday 3rd

If you're able to help on any of these dates, you'd be helping to make a difference for the hundreds of visitors that are welcomed each year.

For reference, Hadlow Road Station can be found in Willaston, on Hadlow Road.

 

 

 

 

