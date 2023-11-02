Gardening Dates for Your 2024 Diary at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 2nd November 2023 19:36

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station have advised the following dates for gardening sessions.

The community volunteer group meet regularly, to look after the landmark station.

Gardening is a big part of what the team do to keep the station looking pleasant and inviting for all visitors.

Photo from August 2022.

In 2024, the following gardening dates have been scheduled:

January - Wednesday 3rd

February - Tuesday 6th

March - Wednesday 6th

April - Tuesday 2nd

May - Wednesday 1st, and Tuesday 14th

June - Wednesday 5th, and Tuesday 18th

July - Wednesday 3rd, and Tuesday 16th

August - Wednesday 7th, and Tuesday 20th

September - Wednesday 4th

October - Tuesday 1st

November - Wednesday 6th

December - Tuesday 3rd

If you're able to help on any of these dates, you'd be helping to make a difference for the hundreds of visitors that are welcomed each year.

For reference, Hadlow Road Station can be found in Willaston, on Hadlow Road.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.