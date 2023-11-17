  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Make Your Very Own Sustainable Lantern for Christmas in Neston

Published: 2nd November 2023 20:12

Get ready for Neston's Christmas Lights Switch On and make your very own sustainable lantern.

Organisers, say: "This year's Christmas Lights Switch On is Saturday, 25 November featuring the incredible Lantern Parade. Join us to make your very own lanterns as Zaria guides you through step by step. All equipment and materials are provided. "

Make Your Very Own Sustainable Lantern for Christmas in Neston

Buy your tickets for one of three Lantern Making Workshops:

  • Friday, 17 November, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road.
  • Sunday, 19 November, at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road. Session at 10 am to 11.30 am, and another between 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

For more details and to buy tickets, click through to the ncyc.charity website by clicking the link, or the image above.

If you are unable to attend any of our workshops you may purchase a lantern kit from reception at Neston Community Youth Centre.

 

Related Content

Shout-out for Volunteers
Event announcement

 

 


 

 


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies