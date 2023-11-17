Make Your Very Own Sustainable Lantern for Christmas in Neston

Published: 2nd November 2023 20:12

Get ready for Neston's Christmas Lights Switch On and make your very own sustainable lantern.

Organisers, say: "This year's Christmas Lights Switch On is Saturday, 25 November featuring the incredible Lantern Parade. Join us to make your very own lanterns as Zaria guides you through step by step. All equipment and materials are provided. "

Buy your tickets for one of three Lantern Making Workshops:

Friday, 17 November, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road.

Sunday, 19 November, at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road. Session at 10 am to 11.30 am, and another between 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

For more details and to buy tickets, click through to the ncyc.charity website by clicking the link, or the image above.

If you are unable to attend any of our workshops you may purchase a lantern kit from reception at Neston Community Youth Centre.

