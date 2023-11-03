  • Bookmark this page

Appeal for Witnesses and Footage Following Serious Car Crash on Parkgate Road

Published: 3rd November 2023 16:26

Witnesses and video footage are sought following a serious collision between two cars, this morning.

The serious collision on the A540 beyond Two Mills happened shortly before 7 am today, Friday 3 November. Police responded to reports of the collision which happened on Parkgate Road, near to Woodbank Lane, in Woodbank.

Officers attended the scene and found the collision involved two vehicles, a white Mazda 3 GT Sport and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

The drivers the vehicles, two men aged 56 and 23, both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Aintree Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Sergeant Russell Sime said: "This incident occurred at a busy time of the day, when many people will have been making their way to work.

"We're urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could aid our enquiries.

"Please contact us via our website, cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML-1682482."

 

 

 

 

