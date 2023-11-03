Network Rail will Maintain Bridge Over Burton Road in Little Neston

Published: 3rd November 2023 16:59

The rail company has issued written notice of planned works.

Residents in the CH64 9RA postcode area, and adjacent, have received written notice of maintenance works, to be carried out on the railway bridge that crosses over Burton Road.

The work is planned to take place between 7.30 am and 4 pm on Sunday, 5th and Monday, 6 Novembe, and then again from 11 pm to 6.30 am on Tuesday, 7 November.

The letter outlines possible noise disruption and a lane closure in place, also. Please click on the images to open jpeg versions that you may zoom in on.

For more information, Network Rail have provided the following website address: networkrail.co.uk/communities/living-by-the-railway.

It is also free to call their 24-hour helpline on 03457 114141 if you have any further queries, the reference to quote for this work is WDB3 Bridge 33 9m 0234yards.

