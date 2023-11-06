  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
New Viewing Platform to Enhance Study of Marsh Birds at Parkgate Old Baths

Published: 6th November 2023 20:42

Working collaboratively, local organisations are set to start work on the new development.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has partnered with the Parkgate Society to deliver a new viewing platform on the site of the Old Baths in Parkgate.

Funding to secure this new development for visitors to the Old Baths site has been achieved through a successful Cheshire West Crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign raised over £20,000 and saw donations made to the scheme from residents, as well as Neston Town Council.

The viewing platform will create an opportunity for people to see and study marsh birds, as well as enhance the space for people to dwell and enjoy its splendour.

Credit: Paul Jubb for RSPB Burton Mere WetlandsCredit: Paul Jubb for RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands.

Works will begin on Friday,10 November with the initial clearance and are expected to take three weeks.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of CWAC Council, Member for Little Neston and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: "The creation of a view platform is an exciting development for the Old Baths, Parkgate, and will offer its many visitors a fantastic opportunity to really see the many majestic birds on the Marshes.

"As a champion of the innovative Cheshire West Crowd, I am delighted that the funding to deliver this exciting new development has been achieved through it. It is particularly pleasing to see how many residents and organisations have backed the scheme to make it possible - showcasing community empowerment in action".

 

 

 

 

 

