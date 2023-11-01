Neston Earth Group United for Warm Homes

Author: Robert Thrift - Neston Earth Group Published: 7th November 2023 21:09

Campaigners unite to demand warm homes for all in Neston.

Here in Neston some of us will feel the effects more than others. But together we can do something about it. Join us on Friends of the Earth's Warm Homes Day of Action for a cup of something warm and the opportunity to come together to get our voices heard.

During this free event, everyone is invited to play a range of board games, aimed at all ages, which will represent our demand for Warm Homes in Neston this winter. We'll also be inviting our local MP Justin Madders and Councillor Louise Gittins so that we can hand in our petition and show them the strength of local support for Warm Homes represented by the event.

Let's get together to call for Warm Homes in Neston. Join us on the day to to meet others from across our community and to show support for warm homes that don't cost the earth. Cakes and refreshments will be available along with information from local groups on provisions for warmer homes. The event will be hosted by Neston Earth Group, in partnership with Neston Library and Neston Community Youth Centre.

Saturday, November 18, 2023 • 1pm - 4 pm. Hope to see you there!

Neston Earth Group, in partnership with Neston Library and Neston Community Youth Centre invite residents to join the Neston Day of Action for warm homes at Neston Civic Hall from 1pm to 4pm Saturday 18th November

It will be one of many taking place across the country as part of the national United for Warm Homes campaign

A petition will be handed in to Justin Madders demanding their support for a street-by-street insulation programme, following a community board games session

With the coldest weeks of the year fast approaching, campaigners from Neston for Warm Homes/Neston Earth Group/Neston Library are inviting people to join them for a day of community action to demand the solutions that will lower energy bills permanently and ensure no one goes cold in winter.

The event will bring together local residents and Neston for Warm Homes/Neston Earth Group/Neston Library to show the strength of support for the rapid roll-out of home insulation in Neston, and an energy system powered by cheap renewables - both of which will slash bills and planet-warming emissions.

The day of action will involve an event where members of the public and supporters are invited to a community board games session in a shared warm space at the Civic Hall as a symbol of the pressing need to deliver on warm homes in Neston. It will serve as a centrepiece as campaigners deliver a petition to Justin Madders later in the day asking him to back a council-led, street-by-street insulation programme locally.

Nearly two years since energy prices first began sky-rocketing, millions of people across the country are headed for yet another difficult winter, as bills remain staggeringly high and with government support now at an end.

Too many people are facing the impossible choice between eating and heating again this year - and off the back of record-busting profits for the companies fuelling the energy and climate crises - with rising rents, food prices and travel costs adding to the financial pressures felt by many.

In Ellesmere Port and Neston: ¨ 4663 households (11.3%) live in fuel poverty. ¨ For every 1000 homes, on average 137 received support from the main national energy efficiency programme. (Source: National Energy Action) ¨ 43.47% of homes are rated band C or higher so 56.53% are Band D or lower, making them inefficient and expensive to heat (Office for National Statistic 1/11/2023). By bringing the worst rated homes up to standard, prioritising action in the areas struggling most with energy affordability, the hardest hit households could save as much as £720 annually on their bills.

Mo Hardisty at Neston for Warm Homes/Neston Earth Group, said: "Its almost two years since energy prices first shot up, yet were still no closer to addressing the root causes of our sky-high bills our heat-leaking homes and reliance on costly gas. This is thanks to a shocking lack of action from our political leaders. Its not right that so many people across Neston must endure another difficult winter because of these failings, while the companies getting rich off soaring energy prices and climate destruction go on profiting at our expense."





