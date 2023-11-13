  • Bookmark this page

Neston Remembers Them at the Remembrance Sunday Parade

Published: 13th November 2023 19:04

Residents gathered to commemorate loved ones lost to war.

In a parade, church service and wreath-laying at Neston's Cenotaph, this year's remembrance event was as touching as years gone by.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

The parade was once again led by the sounds of the Wirral Pipe Band and Clan McKay Drummers, and included decorated veterans, local dignitaries and representatives from various Neston clubs and organisations; a crowd of family and friends watched on in respect.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Starting from the Royal British Legion on Chester Road, the Parade proceeded along the High Street, and concluded at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church. There was a church service, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph, with a minute's silence observed.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

Roads were closed to allow free movement of the parade, as onlookers shared in the sombre, yet prideful atmosphere.

Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography Credit: Bernard Rose PhotographyCredit: Bernard Rose Photography

A dedicated service was also held at Christ Church in Willaston.

Credit: Actuarius ArtCredit: Actuarius Art

Credit: Actuarius ArtCredit: Actuarius Art

Credit: Actuarius ArtCredit: Actuarius Art

The moving display at St Thomas' Church in Parkgate was a further fitting tribute to our fallen.

Credit: Robert CliveCredit: Robert Clive

Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin Credit: Lesley RankinCredit: Lesley Rankin

 

 

 

 

