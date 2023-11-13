Neston Remembers Them at the Remembrance Sunday Parade

Published: 13th November 2023 19:04

Residents gathered to commemorate loved ones lost to war.

In a parade, church service and wreath-laying at Neston's Cenotaph, this year's remembrance event was as touching as years gone by.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

The parade was once again led by the sounds of the Wirral Pipe Band and Clan McKay Drummers, and included decorated veterans, local dignitaries and representatives from various Neston clubs and organisations; a crowd of family and friends watched on in respect.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Starting from the Royal British Legion on Chester Road, the Parade proceeded along the High Street, and concluded at St Mary and St Helen's Parish Church. There was a church service, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph, with a minute's silence observed.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Roads were closed to allow free movement of the parade, as onlookers shared in the sombre, yet prideful atmosphere.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

A dedicated service was also held at Christ Church in Willaston.

Credit: Actuarius Art

Credit: Actuarius Art

Credit: Actuarius Art

The moving display at St Thomas' Church in Parkgate was a further fitting tribute to our fallen.

Credit: Robert Clive

Credit: Lesley Rankin Credit: Lesley Rankin

