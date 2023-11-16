16 Nov 2023 - Charismata with Neston Flower Society
|Published: 13th November 2023 20:47
Neston Flower Society welcomes Debbie Davies from Formby with her Christmas Demonstration 'Charismata'
Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.
Thursday, 16 November 2023
This month's meeting at the Civic Hall will take place on Thurday 16 November. Doors open at 9.45 am and the demonstration starts at 10.30 am.
Visitors are welcome, tickets cost £5.00.
For further information telephone 0151 336 3170.
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.