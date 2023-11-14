Neston-based Financial Planners Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Published: 14th November 2023 19:21

Phillip Bates & Co is celebrating 25 years of serving generations of the Neston community and beyond.

Committed to giving all of their clients Independent Financial Advice of the highest possible quality, you can find Phillip Bates & Co, leading Chartered Financial Planners, on the corner of High Street and Chester Road, in Neston town centre.

In 2023, the firm celebrates twenty-five years and marked the occasion with a party at The Neston Club attended by staff and some of the firm's longest-standing clients.

The eight-strong team covers Cheshire, Wirral, Merseyside, and North Wales, providing independent financial advice and planning to enable clients to achieve their financial goals.

Alan Mellor, Managing Director of Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services, said: "Many of our clients have been with us for much or all of the last 25 years while, for others, we have started acting for them in more recent years.

"Because we are talking about a generation, we now have many cases where we continue to advise mum and dad but are also now responsible for the financial planning of their children too.

"We are hugely appreciative of the support our clients have given us over the years and the loyalty they continue to show us.

"We are also indebted to the contribution of our team which has also grown over the years to meet the requirements of our clients."

Alan added: "Like the financial services sector in general, Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services has changed during those 25 years from being primarily a product distributor to a service-led business in which building long-term, trusted relationships is of key importance.

"Financial planning is about the long-term and not being overly influenced by the inevitable peaks and troughs of the global economy."

The business is also unusual in being one part of a Chartered Partnership with sister company Phillip Bates & Co Chartered Accountants. Chartered status means that both businesses have to meet and maintain the most exacting industry standards. It also means that clients are able to access chartered financial planning, accountancy and taxation services under the same roof.

Call or email to arrange a convenient appointment to discuss your financial needs.

Phillip Bates Financial Services Ltd

5 Chester Road

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9PA

t: 0151 353 1066

e: mail@pbatesfs.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.