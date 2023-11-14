  • Bookmark this page

Looking to Trace the Recipient of a Parcel Addressed to Neston Methodist Church

Published: 14th November 2023 22:15

A parcel was received and the recipient's name was not recognised. 

Anne Kitchener, Secretary to the Church Council at Neston Methodist Church, has been in touch after a parcel was received addressed to Neston Methodist Church in Neston, but the name is not recognised.

Stock photoStock photo It was left at church by a courier on or about Wednesday, 18 October addressed to an individual who is not known to the church team or to any of the groups that meet regularly in the Community Centre.

Anne, says: "If you are the intended recipient of this parcel, please call in and collect it when there is someone from the Church Team who can speak to you.

"The best times are Monday, Thursday or Friday, between 10.30 am to 12 noon. Please bring ID with you which can be matched to the name on the parcel.

"If the parcel is not claimed, it will be regarded as lost property and handed to the police. There is no named sender but the address seems to be a house up for sale."

 

 

 

