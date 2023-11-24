Could You be a New Midday Assistant at Parkgate Primary School?

Published: 24th November 2023 16:15

Assist the children during lunchtimes and provide playground support and supervision.



Midday Assistant Vacancy

Grade 2, £4,534 (actual salary)



The Governors of Parkgate Primary School wish to appoint a Midday Assistant to join our friendly and hardworking lunchtime team.

The role will be to assist the children during the lunchtimes with hot meals or packed lunches and to provide playground support and supervision. Midday Assistants work both outside and inside the school building.

You will be required to work Monday to Friday (inclusive) (term time only). Working hours will be from 12 pm to 1.30 pm (7.5hrs per week).

If you are interested please contact the school office for further information and an application form. School's telephone number is 0151 329 0361, or you may email: admin@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk.

Our school community is committed to safeguarding and places the highest priority on keeping our children safe. Applicants for the post will be subject to stringent vetting and induction processes. The successful candidate will be subject to the relevant checks and enhanced DBS.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 8 December 2023.

Parkgate County Primary School

Brooklands Road

Parkgate

Cheshire

CH64 6SW

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.