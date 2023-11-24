  • Bookmark this page

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Could You be a New Midday Assistant at Parkgate Primary School?

Published: 24th November 2023 16:15

Assist the children during lunchtimes and provide playground support and supervision.

Midday Assistant Vacancy
Grade 2, £4,534 (actual salary)

Parkgate Primary School

The Governors of Parkgate Primary School wish to appoint a Midday Assistant to join our friendly and hardworking lunchtime team.

The role will be to assist the children during the lunchtimes with hot meals or packed lunches and to provide playground support and supervision. Midday Assistants work both outside and inside the school building.

You will be required to work Monday to Friday (inclusive) (term time only). Working hours will be from 12 pm to 1.30 pm (7.5hrs per week).

If you are interested please contact the school office for further information and an application form. School's telephone number is 0151 329 0361, or you may email: admin@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk.

Our school community is committed to safeguarding and places the highest priority on keeping our children safe. Applicants for the post will be subject to stringent vetting and induction processes. The successful candidate will be subject to the relevant checks and enhanced DBS.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 8 December 2023.

Parkgate Primary School - Working and Learning Together

Parkgate County Primary School
Brooklands Road
Parkgate
Cheshire
CH64 6SW

 

