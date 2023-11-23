Get Your Christmas Tree Collected for a Charitable Donation

Author: Elaine Connell, Fundraising Co-ordinator at Wirral Hospice St John's Published: 23rd November 2023 21:29

Wirral Hospice St John's are continuing their annual tree recycling service this Christmas.



Images in this article link through to the wirralhospice.org website.

Have your real Christmas tree collected and recycled by us from your door and raise vital funds for your local hospice and other local charities. We are collecting from the CH64 area, and beyond.

We would welcome a donation for the collection of your Christmas tree; suggested minimum donation per tree:

£8.71 under 5 foot

£9.42 5-6 ft

£15.38 6-7 ft

£21.53 7-8 ft

£24.84 8 ft+

But if you can, please give generously which would be greatly appreciated. Please help us to help others.

What your donation could pay for:

£8.71 = one minute running costs of our hospice

£9.42 = food for one patient for a day

£15.38 = one hour of specialist palliative nursing care

£21.53 = a physiotherapy session for a patient

£24.84 = a bereavement session with a family member

£30.76 = a two-hour hospice at home support visit

Please support your local Hospice and help us to continue providing free care to all. Book your real Christmas tree to be collected on our website now at wirralhospice.org/treecollection, or alternatively, call 0151 343 0778.

Registration is already open, and closes on Sunday, 7 January 2024 at 11.59pm. We are collecting the trees from Friday, 12 January.

