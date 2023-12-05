2024 Diary Dates for the Popular Pop-up Café at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 5th December 2023 21:47

Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers will run pop-up cafés throughout 2024.

FHRS pop-up café is a community venture located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform.

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our wonderful community. All improvement works are undertaken by our fabulous FHRS volunteers.

FHRS pop-up café is open on Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm in 2024 on the following dates:

25th February

10th and 24th March

14th and 28th April

12th and 26th May

16th and 30th June

14th and 28st July

11th and 25th August

15th and 29th September

13th and 27th October

10th and 24th November

No pop-up café in December as we operate Santa's Grotto.

Signing off: Your FHRS Catering Team Carole, Jenny, Lyn, Chris He & Chris Ha

