The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
2024 Diary Dates for the Popular Pop-up Café at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 5th December 2023 21:47

Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers will run pop-up cafés throughout 2024. 

FHRS pop-up café is a community venture located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform.

Busy platform at a pop-up café event in September 2022

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station for the benefit of our wonderful community. All improvement works are undertaken by our fabulous FHRS volunteers.

FHRS pop-up café is open on Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm in 2024 on the following dates:

  • 25th February
  • 10th and 24th March
  • 14th and 28th April
  • 12th and 26th May
  • 16th and 30th June
  • 14th and 28st July
  • 11th and 25th August
  • 15th and 29th September
  • 13th and 27th October
  • 10th and 24th November
  • No pop-up café in December as we operate Santa's Grotto. 

Signing off: Your FHRS Catering Team Carole, Jenny, Lyn, Chris He & Chris Ha

 

 

 

 

 

About Cookies