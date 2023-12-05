Relax Refresh and Connect with Nature at Burton's New Eco Café

Published: 5th December 2023 22:22

The new eco-conscious café at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands is serving up winter warmers.

Officially opening its doors one month ago, the café is already creating quite a buzz among its loyal CH64 visitors. The café has been embraced by the local community with a winter warming lunchtime menu and serving up bird-friendly coffee.

The facilities offer the space for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike to visit RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, learn about their local wildlife and the work of the RSPB, whilst enjoying the new café, all combining to offer an improved visitor experience.

Marking its one-month anniversary, the café's management is thrilled to share the positive feedback it has received in such a short time. 3,450 people visited the reserve during the last month and of them over 2,200 have already sampled the treats on offer and the new café has quickly become a local destination for visitors to relax, refresh, and connect with nature.

With panoramic views over the vast wetlands, here are some of the highlights that have contributed to its success:

Bird-Friendly Coffee: The café proudly serves bird-friendly ‘Bird and Wild' coffee which is sourced from habitats that support bird and wildlife conservation. This initiative fits perfectly with RSPB's mission to protect and conserve our avian friends. Bird friendly certified coffees from South and Central America are gown on forest farms that protect diverse tree canopies, providing a haven to threatened migratory birds, insects, and other wildlife.

Sustainable Practices: The café is committed to sustainability and will be sourcing as much local produce as possible, supporting the local economy, and maintaining a low carbon footprint. Built using a mix glass and larch wood, over a steel frame, the modular design means that it has been built off site and then transported, with minimal impact compared to a traditional build.

Additionally, a 'Too Good to Go' scheme will be implemented in the New Year to reduce food waste and offering the chance to enjoy discounted, perfectly good food.

Zero Single-Use Plastics: In line with eco-conscious values, the café has eliminated single-use plastics, instead opting for recyclable or compostable packaging.

Bird-Safe Design: The café features anti-bird strike glass on windows and doors to prevent bird collisions and ensure their safety.

Community Engagement: By opening its doors from 9.30am to 4pm (winter opening hours) seven days a week, the café encourages visitors to experience the beauty of RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands while enjoying a delicious meal or snack with festive additions such as mince pies and spiced hot drinks for the Christmas season.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Operations Manager, at RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: "We're thrilled by the overwhelming response to our eco-friendly café, and we're delighted this new facility can now be enjoyed by the local community as well as visitors who often travel miles to see the nature spectacles we have here.

"The café is not just a place to eat and drink but a place to connect with nature and wildlife. This is also a vitally important new income stream which will enable us to deliver even more nature conservation for the Dee Estuary.

"Visitors can also explore the vast expanse of wetlands teeming with wildlife and watch the thousands of wading birds and pink-footed geese that have arrived for the winter as well as residents such as marsh harriers and great white egrets."

The café was funded by part of a £2.8 million loan from Triodos Bank UK and is the final opening of four new RSPB modular cafes, the others having opened this year at RSPB Frampton Marsh, in Lincolnshire, RSPB The Lodge in Bedfordshire and RSPB Conwy, in Wales. The bank's commitment to environmentally friendly initiatives has been a driving force behind the success of this project, aligning with the RSPB's mission to protect and conserve nature.

Phillip Bate, Director of Business Banking at Triodos Bank UK, said: "The RSPB is an excellent fit for our mission and values as a bank and we're delighted to have the opportunity to support the important work of its nature reserves through the addition of these new facilities. Encouraging engagement with nature, while helping to generate income for the charity, fits perfectly with our ethos of using money to support positive environmental and social change."

Triodos Bank's previous work with the RSPB includes a loan to help the charity install renewable energy projects across its nature reserves.

A gateway to the Dee Estuary nature reserve, RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands straddles the border between England and Wales with a mosaic of freshwater wetland habitats, mixed farmland and woodland. The area is bursting with wildlife, hosting avocets, egrets, harriers, redshanks, swallows and swifts. The new café forms part of the charity's wider plans to drive community engagement and connections to nature across the UK.

For more information about RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands and its eco-friendly café, which is open every day except Christmas day and Boxing Day over the festive season, please visit rspb.org.uk/burtonmere.

