Celebrating at the End of 2023 Neston Renews Its Fairtrade Town Status

Published: 11th December 2023 21:05

Closing 2023, the town group presents a certificate to the Mayor of Neston.



At the Christmas lights switch-on event, the Neston Fairtrade Town group marked the occassion by presenting a framed copy of the 'Neston is a Fairtrade Community' certificate to the Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell.

Credit: Robert Clive.

Members of the group presented the certificate, in recognition of Neston Town Council's support during 2023. They have also expressed thanks to local supermarkets, shops, cafés, schools and churches for stocking and using Fairtrade products.

Further thanks are extended to the Neston community for buying the products and so, enabling the producers to earn a Living Wage, and have money to help tackle Climate Change.

