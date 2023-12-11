  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Celebrating at the End of 2023 Neston Renews Its Fairtrade Town Status

Published: 11th December 2023 21:05

Closing 2023, the town group presents a certificate to the Mayor of Neston.

At the Christmas lights switch-on event, the Neston Fairtrade Town group marked the occassion by presenting a framed copy of the 'Neston is a Fairtrade Community' certificate to the Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell.

Celebrating at the End of 2023 Neston Renews Its Fairtrade Town StatusCredit: Robert Clive.  

Members of the group presented the certificate, in recognition of Neston Town Council's support during 2023. They have also expressed thanks to local supermarkets, shops, cafés, schools and churches for stocking and using Fairtrade products.

Further thanks are extended to the Neston community for buying the products and so, enabling the producers to earn a Living Wage, and have money to help tackle Climate Change.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies