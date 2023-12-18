Neston

Local News Festive Happenings at Neston Recreation Centre Over the Christmas Period Published: 18th December 2023 17:04 Our local leisure centre has lots of holiday fun planned running right up to the new year.

Harry Roberts, Duty Manager at Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre, has been in touch to tell us all about what's happening over the festive period: "First off, Happy holidays I hope these last few weeks of the year are going as fast for you as they're for us. Our half term plans include our usual, casual, lane, wet & wild and fun & float sessions. As well as our theme pool party on Fri 22nd & 29th 5pm - 6pm." The fun is planned out on the below flyer (click the image to see a PNG version), which includes details of all that is happening between Tuesday, 19 and Sunday, 31 December. Please check the Brio social media pages or website for any change to details. Harry, continues: "Our amazing holiday fun sports camps are available 19th - 21st of Dec running 10am - 4pm if you have any pupils or children in receipt of free school meals they're able to apply for a place via the link here (Limited places)", (link opens Survey Monkey website). "Also, during the festive period, we have extra Wet & Wild sessions, our famed family roller disco on Wednesday 20th & 27th - 4.15pm - 5.30pm and the usual Saturdays 5.15pm - 6.45pm. The 20th & 23rd we will be holding a competition for best dressed with prizes to be won. "Lastly, we have already had our free festival walk this month, heading into Neston to see the tree but you can join us in the new year- 20th Saturday starting at Neston library lead by Jorik, heading into Parkgate and back. All are invited, young old, human or pawed. This will commence at 10am and should finish around midday. Please RSVP here" (link opens Facebook). Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre is on Raby Park Road, Neston CH64 9NQ.