Progress Reported on Remodelling of the Dangerous Raby Park Road Junction

Published: 19th December 2023 19:17

Neston mum, Pauline Fielding, would be glad to know that progress is steady on the Raby Park Road / A540 junction scheme.



Pauline Fielding MBE tirelesslessly campaigned for improvements to the junction after the death of her son Andrew in 1994. As part of the A54Zero group, Pauline was determined that nobody else should experience the same suffering and grief that the Fielding family have known since this tragic incident. Pauline sadly passed away earlier this year but not before she had heard that the improvements for which she had campaigned would be delivered.

On Friday, 8 December, the A54Zero group met with Cheshire West and Chester councillors and officers from the Council to hear about progress on the remodelling of this junction. These improvements were one of the priorities for Pauline after Andrew's death was caused by a collision with a motorist who left the scene and has never been identified.

Memorial to Andrew Fielding.

Unfortunately, in October this year there were three collisions at the junction within a three week period which resulted in significant injuries, requiring action by the emergency services.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Coucillor Karen Shore said: "Last week's meeting heard about our comprehensive plans for traffic lights and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists at this junction.

"These plans will be implemented as quickly as possible when progress is made on the purchase of land and adaptations to utilities such as electricity, drainage and water supply.

"At this stage it isn't possible to provide a definite date for starting or completing the scheme but we will provide updates on our website when this is confirmed."

Phil Lloyd, Chair of the A54Zero Group said: "We were delighted to meet with council officers and see the impressive progress on improvements to this dangerous junction.

"The group was saddened at the death of Pauline Fielding MBE earlier this year and sorry that she did not live to see the scheme finished. But we know that she would have been happy to see the progress that has been made and would have joined us in thanking the councillors and officers for their efforts to complete the task as soon as possible and prevent further casualties at the junction."

